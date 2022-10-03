Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida zoo cares for hundreds of baby sea turtles in wake of Hurricane Ian

Baby sea turtles at Brevard Zoo in Florida included species such as green, loggerhead and hawksbill

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Brevard Zoo in Florida is caring for hundreds of baby sea turtles that were brought there in the storm’s aftermath.

The zoo announced on Saturday that its Sea Turtle Healing Center was helping more than 200 baby sea turtles, which included species such as green, loggerhead and hawksbill. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought the tiny reptiles from the Cape Canaveral area to the center on Thursday.

The arrival of the hundreds of sea turtles did not come as a surprise to the zoo, which said many Atlantic coast sea turtle rehabilitation facilities were receiving the animal following the storm.

The zoo said that "major weather events like hurricanes can waylay baby sea turtles" caught in the storm or making their first swim into the ocean. The storms can also disrupt offshore patches of seaweed that give the sea turtles shelter and food.

HURRICANE IAN DEVASTATION LIKELY TO WORSEN IN FLORIDA AS RIVERS CONTINUE TO RISE DAYS AFTER DEADLY STORM

The Sea Turtle Healing Center at the Brevard Zoo in Florida was caring for more than 200 baby sea turtles in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The Sea Turtle Healing Center at the Brevard Zoo in Florida was caring for more than 200 baby sea turtles in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (Courtesy: Brevard Zoo)

Staff and volunteers assessed each of the baby sea turtles and categorize them by size; those under 5 centimeters long are considered "hatchlings," while "post-hatchlings" are 5 centimeters or longer, according to the zoo. Veterinarians treat any sea turtles that arrive injured.

  • hands using measuring tools baby sea turtles
    Image 1 of 2

    Sea turtles measuring under 5 centimeters long are considered "hatchlings," while "post-hatchlings" are 5 centimeters or longer. (Courtesy: Brevard Zoo)

  • measuring baby sea turtles
    Image 2 of 2

    Sea turtles measuring under 5 centimeters long are considered "hatchlings," while "post-hatchlings" are 5 centimeters or longer. (Courtesy: Brevard Zoo)

"The healthy turtles get situated in a tank outfitted with special enrichment items that allow them to comfortably float (although many spend their time whizzing around the tank!)," zoo officials said. 

  • baby sea turtles swimming in tank
    Image 1 of 3

    The Sea Turtle Preservation Society brought the tiny reptiles from the Cape Canaveral area to the center on Thursday. (Courtesy: Brevard Zoo)

  • baby sea turtle swimming alone
    Image 2 of 3

    The baby sea turtles were fed lettuce and a mashed-up mixture of fish, shrimp and clams. (Courtesy: Brevard Zoo)

  • baby sea turtles floating in tank
    Image 3 of 3

    The baby sea turtles consist of species including green, loggerhead and hawksbill. (Courtesy: Brevard Zoo)

"They’re fed lettuce and a mashed-up mixture of fish, shrimp and clams, likely their first meal since eating their egg’s yolk," zoo officials continued.

Staff and volunteers at the center will take care of the turtles until ocean conditions improve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction through Florida after making landfall last week as one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S.

At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.