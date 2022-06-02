Florida women wanted after 'brutally' beating Steak 'n Shake employee over order mistake: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Florida women are wanted in the April beating of a Steak ‘n Shake worker over a mistake with their food order, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack happened around 11:20 a.m. on April 26 inside the restaurant on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Two unidentified female suspects entered the Steak 'n Shake to complain about a food error on their order and engaged in a verbal altercation with an employee, according to authorities.

Both suspects walked into an employee-only area and began "brutally attacking" the female worker, repeatedly striking her with closed fists to her head and face, the sheriff's office said.

The victim tried to fight back and moved to the restaurant lobby, where investigators said she fell to the ground. The suspects then allegedly continued to kick the worker in the head.

One suspect pulled out a black handgun and threatened to shoot the worker, deputies said.

The suspects then fled in a silver 2007-2009 Honda CRV.

The victim was treated at Tampa General Hospital for a concussion, contusions, and lacerations to her forehead, upper lip, wrist and left knee.

"There is no excuse for these two suspects to have enacted the amount of physical damage and fear to an employee who was just trying to do her job," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "From fisticuffs to handcuffs, these suspects will be put away. We will not tolerate violence in our community."

Authorities described the first suspect as a heavy-set female, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She was wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt, large black basketball shorts, a black hair cover (durag), gold necklace with large gold charm, white ankle socks and black slide sandals.

The second suspect was described as a woman with a large build, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She had long blonde hair extensions worn in two ponytails, and was wearing a light red or pink zip-up sweater, white jeans, and a red hairband.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.