Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Florida woman was shoplifting when her car with 2 children inside burst into flames, police say

Alicia Moore, 24, was stealing from an Orlando retail store when the fire in her vehicle injured at least one child

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Florida woman was shoplifting when car with two children inside bursts into flames, police say Video

Florida woman was shoplifting when car with two children inside bursts into flames, police say

Alicia Moore was stealing from an Orlando department store when two children were left alone in her car, police said. (City of Orlando)

A Florida woman was shoplifting inside a retail store when she left two children unattended in a vehicle that burst into flames, police said. 

Alicia Moore, 24, an Orlando resident, is charged with aggravated child neglect and arson, FOX Orlando reported. 

FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER FOUND MURDERED AT HOME NEAR HER WAILING INFANT

Shoplifting car in flames

A car with two children left inside was in flames as the owner was shoplifting inside an Orlando, Florida department store, police said.  (City of Orlando)

On May 26, Moore parked her car outside a Dillard's department store at the Oviedo Mall and left two children "who could not care for themselves" inside the vehicle, authorities said. 

She then went into the store and began shoplifting with a man, police said. 

After about an hour, Moore left the store and found her vehicle engulfed in flames. She dropped the stolen items before leaving the store, the news report said. 

Florida shoplifting suspect

Alicia Moore, 24, is charged with arson after her car with two children left unattended caught fire while she was shoplifting inside a retail store, police said.  (City of Orlando)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Witnesses saw the car on fire and rescued the children inside. 

One child suffered first-degree burns to her face and ears. 

Authorities are not sure what started the fire. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.