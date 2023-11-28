Florida woman attempted to eat counterfeit cash after being busted for Walmart theft: report

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to use counterfeit bills at a Walmart, trying to sneak out of the store with more than $800 worth of items she did not pay for and, while being detained by police, trying to eat the fake cash.

Zipporah Abraham, 38, was charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills after the incident at a Walmart store in North Miami Beach on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

A Walmart loss prevention officer was alerted that a customer was attempting to use counterfeit money to pay for items, the affidavit said.

Abraham was seen on the store's surveillance footage placing several items inside a storage bin and pacing back and forth until she saw an opportunity to exit the store with the items she never paid for, the affidavit said.

She allegedly walked past all points of sale with the storage bin before she was stopped by the loss prevention officer and taken to the loss prevention office for her behavior to be investigated.

The unpaid items Abraham hid in the storage bin totaled $864.77.

The prevention officer asked Abraham to remove the jewelry from her wrist before taking her into custody. She then shoved $200 worth of counterfeit bills in her mouth and attempted to eat them, according to the affidavit.

Abraham was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Arrest records show her bond is set at $10,000.

Walmart employees also reportedly learned when looking at the store's surveillance footage that Abraham had prior offenses at the store and the affidavit said she was an "offender in the past" at the Walmart location.