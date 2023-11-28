Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida woman attempted to eat counterfeit cash after being busted for Walmart theft: report

Zipporah Abraham, 38, was charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to use counterfeit bills at a Walmart, trying to sneak out of the store with more than $800 worth of items she did not pay for and, while being detained by police, trying to eat the fake cash.

Zipporah Abraham, 38, was charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills after the incident at a Walmart store in North Miami Beach on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

A Walmart loss prevention officer was alerted that a customer was attempting to use counterfeit money to pay for items, the affidavit said.

FLORIDA WOMAN ALLEGEDLY STABS BOYFRIEND IN EYE WITH RABIES NEEDLES FOR LOOKING AT OTHER WOMEN

Zipporah Abraham

Zipporah Abraham, 38, was charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills after the incident at a Walmart store in North Miami Beach. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Abraham was seen on the store's surveillance footage placing several items inside a storage bin and pacing back and forth until she saw an opportunity to exit the store with the items she never paid for, the affidavit said. 

She allegedly walked past all points of sale with the storage bin before she was stopped by the loss prevention officer and taken to the loss prevention office for her behavior to be investigated.

The unpaid items Abraham hid in the storage bin totaled $864.77.

The prevention officer asked Abraham to remove the jewelry from her wrist before taking her into custody. She then shoved $200 worth of counterfeit bills in her mouth and attempted to eat them, according to the affidavit.

FLORIDA MAN CONFESSES TO MURDERING BROTHER, KICKS DETECTIVE: ‘I JUST KILLED MY BROTHER’

The Walmart logo on a store

The unpaid items Abraham hid in the storage bin at Walmart totaled $864.77. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abraham was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Arrest records show her bond is set at $10,000.

Walmart employees also reportedly learned when looking at the store's surveillance footage that Abraham had prior offenses at the store and the affidavit said she was an "offender in the past" at the Walmart location.