Florida

Florida woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needles for looking at other women

Sandra Jimenez, 44, was charged with aggravated battery in the alleged attack on her boyfriend

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Florida woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with rabies needles because he was looking at other women.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, was charged with aggravated battery in connection with a Saturday incident at a home shared with her boyfriend, according to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest affidavit seen by FOX 35 Orlando.

Officers responded to a hospital following a report of a man who was stabbed in the eye with a needle. The victim told police that Jimenez used their dogs' rabies needles to pierce his right eyelid during an argument about him "looking at other women," the affidavit read.

Sandra Jimenez mugshot

Sandra Jimenez, 44, was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with rabies needles because he was looking at other women.

Jimenez allegedly jumped on her boyfriend of eight years while he was lying on the couch and stabbed him with the needles before leaving their home when she "realized what she had done."

The victim called 911 and was rushed to a hospital, where he spoke with officers about the attack.

Miami-Dade Police vehicles

Jimenez was arrested for the alleged attack and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $7,500 bond.

Police later found Jimenez sleeping in her car outside the home and arrested her, the affidavit said. Jimenez claimed that her boyfriend's injuries were "self-inflicted" when she was questioned by police about the alleged attack.

She is in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $7,500 bond, according to arrest records.