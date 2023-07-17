Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman arrested for allegedly planning to drown 9-month-old baby: police

Ashley Marcella Brooks allegedly sent the threatening text to her boyfriend

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to drown a child on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Key Largo resident Ashley Marcella Brooks, 32, was charged with felony counts of making written/electronic threats of bodily harm and child neglect.

The Miami Herald reported that the charges were related to an argument that Brooks had with her boyfriend at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Brooks allegedly sent her boyfriend a text threatening to drown a 9-month-old child, authorities believe. It has not been confirmed if Brooks is the mother of the child.

Ashley Marcella Brooks mugshot

Key Largo resident Ashley Marcella Brooks is accused of making written/electronic threats of bodily harm and child neglect. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The boyfriend then found the child, who was unharmed and unattended, inside a house while Brooks was swimming next door, according to the Herald.

Brooks was arrested and taken to jail, where her bond was set at $75,000. The suspect's arraignment is scheduled for August 1.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office exteriors

Monroe County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.