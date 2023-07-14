Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida police shoot, kill suicidal knife-wielding woman who charged at them: Police

The two officers who shot and killed the suicidal woman were placed on administrative leave

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Orlando police shoot, kill woman who charged at them with two knives Video

Orlando police shoot, kill woman who charged at them with two knives

Orlando police officers shot and killed a woman after she charged at them armed with two knives after threatening suicide in an apartment complex. (Connor Hansen/Fox 35)

Florida police officers shot and killed a woman after she charged at them armed with two knives after threatening suicide in an apartment, officials said Friday.

Orlando police said the woman’s boyfriend called 911 saying that his girlfriend was suicidal and threatening to kill herself. He said she was armed with a knife and threatening to use them.

Orlando police officers

Orlando police officers shot and killed a woman at an apartment complex after she "charged" at them while holding two knives, a police spokesperson said. (Connor Hansen/Fox 35)

  Orlando police officers
    Image 1 of 2

    Orlando Police investigate the shooting of a woman who officers say charged at them with knives in Lake Nona on Friday. (Connor Hansen/Fox 35)

  Orlando police officers
    Image 2 of 2

    According to the Orlando Police Department, officers responded to a call just before 1 p.m. from a man who said his girlfriend was talking about killing herself and was wielding a knife. (Connor Hansen/Fox 35)

Investigators say a trained member of the Crisis Negotiation Team reached out to talk to the woman on the phone, as officers were dispatched to the scene. 

At approximately 1 p.m., officers trained in crisis intervention arrived at the apartment complex in Lake Nona, Florida and attempted to talk with the distraught woman. 

During the negotiations, police said the woman at one point came out of the apartment holding a knife and then went back inside. She allegedly came out a second time with two knives and charged towards officers, prompting them to shoot her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orlando Fire Department.

Orlando police officers

The officers who fired the shots have been placed on administrative league pending the outcome of an investigation, Orlando police said.  (Connor Hansen/Fox 35)

Authorities said the officers did not have their tasers in their hands at the time of the shooting.

A spokesperson told Fox 35 that the two officers who shot and killed the woman have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also investigate the shooting.

The deputies were wearing body cameras and video will be released to the public within 30 days. The woman involved age or name has not been identified by police or family.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.