Florida luxury cars parked by valet stand stolen in broad daylight: Video

The Tampa Police Department said detectives are working on locating multiple suspect

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Luxury cars parked at unattended valet stands in Tampa, Florida, have been stolen and police have noticed an uptick in such cases.

The Tampa Police Department said detectives are working on locating multiple suspects in the latest auto thefts. The department said it observed an "increasing trend" of luxury vehicles being stolen at unattended valet stands.

"To help decrease the opportunity for additional thefts, businesses should ensure that stands are never left unattended," police wrote on Facebook.

Luxury cars stolen in Tampa, Florida

Luxury cars parked at unattended valet stands in Tampa, Florida, have been stolen, as police have noticed an uptick in such cases. (Tampa Police)

"For customers, be sure to ask if keys are securely stored and if there is an attendant assigned to the stand that's not responsible for retrieving vehicles," the post continued.

Video surveillance of the suspects was released by the police department showing what appear to be males wearing black hats.

Luxury cars stolen

The Tampa Police Department said detectives are working on locating multiple suspects in the latest auto thefts. (Tampa Police)

Police asked the public for assistance in locating the suspects.