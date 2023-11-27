Expand / Collapse search
Florida pest control worker arrested for 'disgusting' act toward women, including 76-year-old: authorities

Tyler Mountain is charged with lewd exhibition and lewd exhibition to an elderly person

A Florida pest control and lawn care worker has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two different women on two separate occasions, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Tyler Mountain of Lake Whales, Florida was arrested and charged with lewd exhibition and lewd exhibition to an elderly person, for incidents stemming back to July and October.

Detectives launched an investigation on Oct. 26, 2023, after a 76-year-old woman told the sheriff’s office that an employee of a local pest control and lawn services company exposed himself to her while he was inside her home.

The woman said the man, later identified as Mountain, was inside, so he could provide an estimate for pest control services.

But when he stepped out of her bathroom, she told investigators, Mountain allegedly had his privates out and asked for help because his zipper was broken. The woman refused.

Detectives reached out to the company Mountain worked for and were told by a regional manager that Mountain’s employment had been terminated after learning of the complaint.

The manager also told the detective it was the second such complaint the company had received about Mountain.

The suspect was arrested on Nov. 22 for the October incident, but according to the sheriff’s office, the victim of a previous incident in Haines City was not available for detectives to speak with her about the matter.

When she returned, a detective met with the victim and learned Mountain was at her home on July 24, 2023, to perform lawn maintenance. While there, he allegedly exposed himself and, like the other incident, claimed his zipper was broken.

Detectives arrested Mountain on Nov. 25 for the allegations stemming from July.

"This man used his work position to gain access to the homes of these women, and then sexually exposed himself – this behavior is disgusting and predatory," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We believe it’s possible that more victims of this man could be out there, and if that’s the case, we want them to come forward."

The investigations into both matters are ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information regarding similar actions by Mountain to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.