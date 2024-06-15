Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida woman, 71, shot roommate dead because he 'did not clean up after himself': Police

Patricia Whitehead allegedly shot her roommate who 'did not clean up after himself' multiple times.

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

An elderly Tampa woman allegedly shot her roommate dead because he "did not clean up after himself," police said. 

Patricia Whitehead, 71, faces one count of first-degree premeditated felony murder, according to Hillsborough County Court records. 

Police responded to a reported shooting at a home on E. 26th Avenue around 9:28 a.m. on Thursday, the Tampa Police Department wrote in a press release. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso who later died of his injuries at an area hospital. 

Patricia Whitehead, 71

Patricia Whitehead, 71, is pictured in her mug shot.  (Tampa Police Department)

"Through their investigation, detectives were able to determine that the suspect, 71-year-old Patricia Whitehead, and the victim shared a residential space," read the release. 

Whitehead had grown angry with the victim, "claiming he did not clean up after himself," police said. 

Tampa house

The home where Whitehead allegedly shot her roommate multiple times. (Google Maps)

On Thursday, the victim slammed the door as he left the residence. In response, police said, Whitehead "retrieved her firearm from her bedroom, exited the residence and shot the victim multiple times."

Tampa Police cruiser

Tampa Police responded to the reported shooting on Thursday morning. (fox 13)

Whitehead is currently being detained at the Orient Road Jail without bond, according to online booking records. Her court date has not yet been scheduled. Fox News Digital could not reach her assigned public defender at press time.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.