Miami

Suspect who allegedly shot man, started massive fire at Miami apartment complex in custody

Miami firefighters battled 3-alarm fire at downtown apartment complex for over 8 hours

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Miami apartment building on fire, 1 reportedly shot inside Video

Miami apartment building on fire, 1 reportedly shot inside

Fire crews race to control large flames

A suspect believed to have shot a man at a downtown Miami apartment complex and ignited a 3-alarm fire that engulfed the building has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday evening.

Miami Police identified the suspect in the shooting and fire at the Temple Court Apartments as 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa, WSVN-TV reported.

Firefighters battled the flames that engulfed the four-story building in Miami’s first 3-alarm fire in 25 years for more than eight hours before getting the fire under control. Firefighters rescued over 40 people who were trapped inside the burning building, including some from their balconies.

After the fire was extinguished, police and fire officials said all residents have been accounted for. Three firefighters were hospitalized in stable condition.

smoke billowing from building

A suspect was in custody in connection to a shooting and fire at a downtown Miami apartment complex that was engulfed in flames on Monday morning. (Miami Fire Rescue)

Firefighters responded to the fire that broke out on the building’s third floor at around 8:15 a.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound. 

Miami building fire

Firefighters in Miami were battling a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monday morning. (WSVN)

Few details were initially provided about the shooting victim, though officials said he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Fox News Digital reached out to the police and fire department but they did not immediately respond.

The shooting victim’s family spoke to WSVN and identified him as Feder-One Biotte, a 30-year-old maintenance worker at the apartment complex.

Miami building fire

An investigation into the shooting and fire was ongoing, police and fire officials said. (WSVN)

Biotte’s family told the station that he underwent surgery for the bullet wound to his stomach.

police and fire truck at scene of fire

Police and fire officials said that all residents of the apartment complex have been accounted for. (Miami Police Department)

The circumstances leading to the shooting and fire remain unclear. Police and fire officials said an investigation was ongoing.