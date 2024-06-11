Suspect who allegedly shot man, started massive fire at Miami apartment complex in custody

A suspect believed to have shot a man at a downtown Miami apartment complex and ignited a 3-alarm fire that engulfed the building has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday evening.

Miami Police identified the suspect in the shooting and fire at the Temple Court Apartments as 73-year-old Juan Francisco Figueroa, WSVN-TV reported.

Firefighters battled the flames that engulfed the four-story building in Miami’s first 3-alarm fire in 25 years for more than eight hours before getting the fire under control. Firefighters rescued over 40 people who were trapped inside the burning building, including some from their balconies.

After the fire was extinguished, police and fire officials said all residents have been accounted for. Three firefighters were hospitalized in stable condition.

Firefighters responded to the fire that broke out on the building’s third floor at around 8:15 a.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Few details were initially provided about the shooting victim, though officials said he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Fox News Digital reached out to the police and fire department but they did not immediately respond.

The shooting victim’s family spoke to WSVN and identified him as Feder-One Biotte, a 30-year-old maintenance worker at the apartment complex.

Biotte’s family told the station that he underwent surgery for the bullet wound to his stomach.

The circumstances leading to the shooting and fire remain unclear. Police and fire officials said an investigation was ongoing.