Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida waitress hits the jackpot, gets $800 tip from random diner

She split the big tip with another waitress

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
US restaurants face staffing woes amid COVID-19 pandemic Video

US restaurants face staffing woes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wisconsin Restaurant Association CEO Kristine Hillmer and Draganetti's owner Joanne Palzkill on the struggle to find workers.

A random customer at Southern Pig and Cattle Company in west Florida paid for the bill of a family sitting next to him, then left a lucky waitress an $800 tip, WPEC reports. 

Michelle Trabilcy told the news outlet that she shared the tip with another waitress and they were both flooded with emotions. 

"I was just overwhelmed. I wanted to cry. I was excited. You can feel hope and kindness. It really gave the overwhelming feeling that there are people out there that still care," Tabilcy told WPEC. "It’s been a hard year and we’ve all been struggling. It made us feel good."

‘COVID BANDIT’ LEAVES $4,600 TIP FOR COLORADO RESTAURANT STAFF

A massive tip goes a long way for restaurant workers who have been stretched thin amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

A generous woman left a $10,000 tip at a sushi joint in the Florida Keys in March, a comedian left a $7,000 tip for a server at wine bar in New York City in February, and someone left a $1,000 tip for the staff at a diner in Maine last December. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some restaurants in Colorado have even gotten visits from a "COVID Bandit" in the last few months who leaves thousands of dollars in tips everywhere he goes. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money