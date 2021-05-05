‘COVID Bandit’ leaves $4,600 tip for Colorado restaurant staff

An anonymous diner who has been leaving huge tips for restaurant staff members during the coronavirus pandemic has surfaced again.

The patron, known as the "COVID Bandit," most recently visited the Flagstaff House Restaurant in Boulder, Colorado, according to the eatery’s Facebook page.

On Sunday, the restaurant posted a picture of a receipt signed "COVID Bandit" with a $4,600 tip left on a $1,047.84 meal.

Aside from the diner’s signature "COVID Sucks" note and smiley face, the person also wrote that the huge tip should be split among all the employees, including "dishwashers, busspeople, [sic] servers, chefs, valet, hostess, etc."

According to CBS4, each employee received $200 from the tip.

"Thank you, COVID Bandit!" the Flagstaff House Restaurant wrote on Facebook. "We are so grateful, words cannot match this act of kindness. The past year has certainly been a challenge and moments like these will not be forgotten. A wonderful reminder to us all to support our local communities and pay it forward when possible!"

Previously, the "COVID Bandit" left a $1,400 tip at the Notchtop Bakery & Cafe in Estes Park, Colorado, in January, Fox News reported at the time.

Then, in February, Fox reported the diner stopped by Guard and Grace, a high-end steakhouse in Denver, where the generous tipper left a $6,800 gratuity.

At both restaurants, the "COVID Bandit’s" tip was enough for each employee to go home with $200.