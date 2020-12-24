Expand / Collapse search
Maine Waitress gets big tip, decides to share with her co-workers

“I just kind of stood there for a minute, ‘Are you serious?'”

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
A Maine waitress is paying it forward this holiday season after getting an unusually large tip on Saturday.

A family of four had who was driving by had left waitress Linda Tucker $1,000 at Fran's Place diner in Lewiston, the Sun Journal reported. The generous offer apparently shocked her as she said she started to tear up along with the customer.

"I just kind of stood there for a minute, ‘Are you serious?'" Tucker recalled. "I could feel myself getting tears, she got tears. COVID aside, I said, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ She said, ‘Absolutely.'"

The mom was reportedly also a server. Tucker said she hopes "this lady just realizes how much that meant to us, being a small business, how much we appreciate the support."

After receiving the money, she taped $100 bills to Christmas cards for her four co-workers.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant praised Tucker for her decision to share the gift.

"As previously mentioned, At [sic] Frans, we are the epitome of what it means to be a working team," read a post apparently from owner Cassandra Gauthier. "We truely [sic] believe that no part of this small Lewiston Maine breakfast and lunch diner can’t operate without the assistance of each team member."

The staff chips in with all the work irrespective of job titles, Gauthier said. So it was no surprise that Tucker came to work presents for her co-workers.t

"She had spent more than half of her tip on gifts and CASH for every single team member!" Gauthier said. "As the team leader, I tried giving her back her generous gift in which she replied, 'I don’t think so. We’re a team and I couldn’t have received this gift without the assistance of everyone!!'"

