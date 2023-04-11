Florida triple teen homicide prompts sheriff's call for societal change: 'Our family unit has degraded'

The recent murders of three Florida teenagers and subsequent arrests of three juveniles in connection with the triple homicide have prompted the sheriff from rural Marion County to call on communities across the country to make a change.

"The issues that we have in Marion County are not unique. I personally believe they exist in every county in the state and every state in the union," Sheriff Billy Woods told Fox News Digital. "… I'm really tired of law enforcement being seen and being used as the parent. We're not your kids' parents. It's as plain and simple as that. Our job is to come in [when] somebody commits a crime, we make an arrest, bring them before the courts. That's our job."

The sheriff's comments come after his office arrested a 16-year-old male on Saturday in connection with the murders of 16-year-olds Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles and an unnamed 17-year-old male on March 30.

The 16-year-old boy was the third suspect accused of helping carry out the murders.

Marion County officials previously arrested a 17-year-old male suspect and a 12-year-old male suspect on Friday in connection with the crimes, prompting Woods to call on parents, schools and the criminal justice system to hold children "accountable" for smaller crimes so bad behavior does not escalate as it did in his tight-knit county.

"Our family unit has degraded… across this nation because either we want to give everyone a trophy, number one, or two, we want to be their best friend rather than be a parent," Woods said. "… When they're young, that's when you want to catch them because when they're 16 and 17, it's already been ingrained in them of the wrongdoings."

The three juveniles are accused of shooting the two 16-year-old girls and 17-year-old boy after they had all been driving around in one of the victims' vehicles on March 30 with the intent to commit burglaries and other crimes together. At one point, the suspects "turned on" the victims, according to Woods, though it is unclear why.

Authorities' arrest of the 12-year-old suspect, known as "35," came as a shock to the community. The young suspect told police in an interview that the 16-year-old suspect, known as "Reaper," opened fire on two of the unsuspecting victims and instructed him to shoot the third, according to an affidavit.

Woods said the 12-year-old still has not registered the severity of his alleged crimes.

"I'm here to tell you, the 12-year-old has yet to comprehend the magnitude of the decision which he made," the sheriff said. "I saw his face when he was being interviewed. He hasn't got it."

"That's a failure on our part in society," he added.

Prior to the murders, the suspects had been involved in an alleged illegal gun sale via Snapchat with one of the victim's friends. Woods said parents need to be aware of the potentially dangerous activities taking place on social media apps and put restrictions in place.

"[Parents will] buy them a smartphone… and carte blanche just give them the free will to do whatever they want on their phone," the sheriff said, adding that parents need to "quit" having smartphones parent their children for them.

"Pay attention to what they have. Restrict them.… Every smartphone we have… has the ability for you to restrict it. Of course they're going to get upset or they're not going to like it. Well, too bad. Tough. I didn't like it when I was a kid, but I'm thankful for it every day," Woods said.

But not all blame falls on parents. Woods said juvenile crime is an issue that stems from a combination of failures within schools and the criminal justice system.

"We're not teaching them accountability. That's our failure," he said. "… I've seen in my time judges just basically pawn [juveniles] off, put them into a program because we feel sorry for them. And I feel sorry for them. But we are doing them an injustice and we're doing society an injustice by allowing just to minimize their actions themselves."