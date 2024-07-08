Florida tourist stabbed in front of child at New York's Adventureland Amusement Park

A stabbing at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park in New York left a Florida man in critical condition late Sunday afternoon, derailing a family vacation over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police took a New York man into custody after the attack, which took place about 35 miles east of New York City in suburban Suffolk County.

They said at least one child witnessed the chaos, which prompted additional charges for the suspect.

Daniel Tomasky, a 42-year-old from Shirley, faces charges including assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

Rescuers transported James Burns, a 47-year-old from Edgewater, Florida, to the hospital in critical condition.

Police described the two as acquaintances and said they became embroiled in an altercation involving several other people inside the park shortly before 5 p.m.

Tomasky allegedly pulled out a knife and plunged it into Burns' stomach with at least one child present to witness the attack.

Suffolk County police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives at 631-854-8152.

Authorities closed down a section of the park, but it reopened before the end of the night, the local News 12 Long Island reported.

Other people in the park at the time of the attack called it a sad event but appeared to shrug it off.

"It's a little unsettling, but again, it's becoming more and more not news," Mike LaRocca, of Copiague, told the station. "It's more common and expected."