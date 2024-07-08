Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Florida tourist stabbed in front of child at New York's Adventureland Amusement Park

Long Island police arrest Daniel Tomasky in Adventureland attack

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Scottsdale police release bodycam of NYC murder suspect accused fo stabbing two AZ women Video

Scottsdale police release bodycam of NYC murder suspect accused fo stabbing two AZ women

Raad Almansoori's alleged path of destruction victimized women in Florida, New York and Arizona before police caught up with him. Now he is the subject of an extradition fight between NYC DA Alvin Bragg and Maricopa County's Rachel Mitchell.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A stabbing at Long Island's Adventureland Amusement Park in New York left a Florida man in critical condition late Sunday afternoon, derailing a family vacation over the Fourth of July weekend.

Police took a New York man into custody after the attack, which took place about 35 miles east of New York City in suburban Suffolk County.

They said at least one child witnessed the chaos, which prompted additional charges for the suspect.

AMUSEMENT PARK ROLLER COASTER LEFT MAN PARALYZED: LAWSUIT

People upside down on an amusement park ride called the Moon Chaser

Adventureland employees test Moon Chaser, one of two new rides at the amusement park this summer in Farmingdale, New York, on March 19, 2024. A stabbing at the park left a Florida tourist in critical condition Sunday. (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Daniel Tomasky, a 42-year-old from Shirley, faces charges including assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

Rescuers transported James Burns, a 47-year-old from Edgewater, Florida, to the hospital in critical condition.

AMERICAN FLAG STOLEN FROM BELOBED THEME PARK DAYS BEFORE JULY 4 FIREWORKS

View of the rides at Long Island amusement park

The rides at Adventureland Amusement Park in Farmingdale, New York, as seen from the top of the Ferris wheel on Aug. 24, 2019. (Reggie Lewis/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Police described the two as acquaintances and said they became embroiled in an altercation involving several other people inside the park shortly before 5 p.m.

Tomasky allegedly pulled out a knife and plunged it into Burns' stomach with at least one child present to witness the attack.

A Swing Ride at Adventureland on Long Island, New York

Amusement park attendees ride a swing at Adventureland in Farmingdale, New York on July 4, 2018. (Alejandra Villa Loraca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Suffolk County police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives at 631-854-8152.

Authorities closed down a section of the park, but it reopened before the end of the night, the local News 12 Long Island reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other people in the park at the time of the attack called it a sad event but appeared to shrug it off.

"It's a little unsettling, but again, it's becoming more and more not news," Mike LaRocca, of Copiague, told the station. "It's more common and expected."