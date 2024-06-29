Wooden South Carolina amusement park roller coaster left man paralyzed: lawsuit

A ride at a historic Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, amusement park turned into a nightmare that left a man paralyzed, a North Carolina couple alleges in a lawsuit.

The couple, identified as Gangia Adhikari and husband Kul Sannyashi, said they visited the Family Kingdom Amusement Park July 23, 2021, and rode the wooden Swamp Fox Roller Coaster.

"While riding the roller coaster as a result of the negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness and wantonness of the Defendants, Plaintiff’s husband suffered an acute injury to his spinal cord which caused quadriplegia," the lawsuit, filed June 20, alleges.

The couple alleged the coaster was "extremely dangerous, more so than a typical roller coaster."

The lawsuit said Family Kingdom Amusement Park "failed to adequately warn customers" of the dangers the roller coaster could present to riders.

The lawsuit also alleged the amusement park failed to take precautions to ensure the ride would not cause serious injuries to its users.

Attorney Morgan Martin told The Sun News Sannyashi is in "horrible condition."

"The allegation is that he gets on [the roller coaster] fine and then gets off as a quadriplegic," Martin told the outlet. "It’s such a sad, sad day for that young man, who is just in horrible condition."

Sannyashi claimed he had to undergo operations that required expensive medical treatment, hospitalization and intensive care.

The lawsuit claims he requires 24-hour nursing assistance and suffers from extreme pain, mental anguish and depression due to his permanent injuries.

According to the lawsuit, Adhikari is suing for loss of companionship, fellowship, aid, assistance, company and more.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Family Kingdom Amusement Park for comment.