American flag stolen from beloved theme park days before July 4th fireworks show

The American flag on the trestle greeting parkgoers at the North Carolina theme park measured 30 by 50 feet

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Tweetsie Railroad prepares for Fourth of July celebrations before flag is stolen Video

Tweetsie Railroad prepares for Fourth of July celebrations before flag is stolen

A Wild West-themed family amusement park featuring a steam locomotive in North Carolina recently had their large American flag stolen going into Fourth of July celebrations. (Credit: Tweetsie Railroad/ Youtube)

A large American flag displayed at a popular Wild West themed park with a railroad in North Carolina has been stolen.

Tweetsie Railroad theme park in Blowing Rock, North Carolina boasts a traditional steam locomotive as well as Wild West themed shows and over a dozen rides. Guests can also enjoy activities like panning for gold.

According to WXII-TV, the flag was stolen sometime between 10:00 p.m. Friday, and 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Train travels past people at Tweetsie Railroad park

Guests walk past the Number 12 steam engine at the Tweetsie Railroad Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 in Blowing Rock, NC. (Wade Payne/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crime. WXII also reported that the sheriff's office believes the 30 by 50 foot flag that draped from an elevated railroad track was ripped or cut. 

Tweetsie Railroad bridge with draped American flag

An American flag was stolen that is normally displayed on the trestle at Tweetsie Wild West park in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. (Tweetsie Park)

Traditionally, Tweetsie park hosts a Fourth of July fireworks show. Despite this year's theft of Old Glory, Tweetsie will still host its fireworks show this year. 

Red building marks entrance to Tweetside Railroad park

The entrance to Tweetsie Railroad is shown Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 in Blowing Rock, NC. (Wade Payne/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Tweetsie Railroad's park opening anniversary is also the Fourth of July.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959. 

Tweetsie and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com