American flag stolen from beloved theme park days before July 4th fireworks show

A large American flag displayed at a popular Wild West themed park with a railroad in North Carolina has been stolen.



Tweetsie Railroad theme park in Blowing Rock, North Carolina boasts a traditional steam locomotive as well as Wild West themed shows and over a dozen rides. Guests can also enjoy activities like panning for gold.

According to WXII-TV, the flag was stolen sometime between 10:00 p.m. Friday, and 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crime. WXII also reported that the sheriff's office believes the 30 by 50 foot flag that draped from an elevated railroad track was ripped or cut.

Traditionally, Tweetsie park hosts a Fourth of July fireworks show. Despite this year's theft of Old Glory, Tweetsie will still host its fireworks show this year.

Tweetsie Railroad's park opening anniversary is also the Fourth of July.



The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959.



Tweetsie and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital.