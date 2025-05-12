Florida State University alleged mass shooter appears in mugshot with disfigured face after hospital release

The alleged Florida State University shooter was seen in a new mugshot with a disfigured face after being released from the hospital a month after the deadly shooting.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Phoenix Ikner, 20, was released from a local hospital following an extended stay and multiple surgeries to treat injuries he sustained during the April 17 shooting at Florida State University, where he opened fire on campus.

Ikner is accused of killing two men and injuring six others. The FSU student was shot in the jaw by campus police as they responded to the shooting.

Following his booking, Ikner was transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility, where he will await his first appearance in court.

FSU SHOOTING: SHERIFF’S OFFICE SPEAKS ON SUSPECT’S PAST, DEPUTY STEPMOTHER

Police said Ikner has been transported to a detention facility in the region and faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

"In any case, especially one of this magnitude, the Tallahassee Police Department has the highest commitment to justice, transparency, and the safety of our community," Chief of Police Lawrence Revell said in a news release. "We are grateful for the work of our detectives, officers, medical personnel, and partner agencies who helped bring us to this point."

Police added that Ikner’s transfer to another facility is standard protocol due to him being the stepson of a Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Authorities determined that the gun Ikner allegedly used in the killings belonged to his mother, Jessica Ikner, who has been an officer for more than 18 years and has done a "tremendous job" in her position, police previously said.

FSU SHOOTING SUSPECT'S CHILDHOOD INCLUDED ALLEGED FAMILY KIDNAPPING ABROAD, CUSTODY FIGHT: DOCS

"Her service to this community has been exceptional," Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said at an April press conference after the shooting. "Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene. And we are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used."

Months before the shooting, Ikner was quoted in an FSU student newspaper article about anti-Trump protests at the school and was identified as a political science major, according to WFLA.

MORE DETAILS EMERGE ABOUT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING SUSPECT PHOENIX IKNER AS MOTIVE REMAINS A MYSTERY

The article was later updated to say, "An earlier version of this article included a quote from the gunman in the April 17 shooting at FSU and was removed at the decision of our editors to maintain ethical journalistic standards and avoid amplifying the voice of an individual responsible for violence."

The biological mother of Ikner allegedly kidnapped him in 2015, when he was 11, and traveled with him to Norway in violation of a custody agreement, according to Leon County court records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In keeping with the Tallahassee Police Department’s commitment to transparency and accountability, the police department said the probable cause affidavit "will be made publicly available" after Ikner’s first appearance in court.

Ikner is expected in court for his first appearance Tuesday at 11 a.m., according to online court records.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com