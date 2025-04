The deputy stepmother of suspected Florida State University shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner has "opted to take personal leave" to "process this tragic situation," the Leon County Sheriff’s Office revealed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Ikner, 20, is the stepson of Leon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jessica Ikner, who has done a "tremendous job" with the agency over the last 18 years, according to Shonda Knight, its Executive Director of Community and Media Relations.

"This is a rough time for the Leon County Sheriff's Office, our entire community, and, of course, the victims and their families," Knight told Fox News Digital. "As it relates to Deputy Ikner, she has opted to take personal leave. And she is not in office, of course, as a result of that. And we do not have a return date as of this point. She's taking some time to obviously process this tragic situation."

The shooting that unfolded on Florida State University’s campus Thursday left two dead and six injured. Hospital officials announced Friday afternoon that the victims suffered gunshot wounds to areas such as the chest and abdomen and some had to undergo surgery, including facial surgery. However, they are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

On Thursday, Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said Phoenix Ikner "had access" to one of his stepmother’s weapons and "that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene."

"Phoenix Ikner's official involvement with the Leon County Sheriff's Office was as a member of our Youth Advisory Council, which is a council made up of youth throughout the community in Leon County," Knight told Fox News Digital. "It was an opportunity for youth in our community to be able to express any concerns they had about crime prevention and safety and any of our initiatives, and for us to be to have an open dialog with youth in our community. That was the extent of his official involvement with the Leon County Sheriff's Office."

"As being a son of a member of law enforcement, his family exposed him to safety as it relates to utilizing firearms," Knight also said.

In March 2024, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy Ikner as its Law Enforcement Employee of the Month. Knight said she "worked in various units, including our uniform patrol, our bailiff unit and school resource."

Knight also told Fox News Digital that the Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the criminal investigation into the shooting, which is being led by the Tallahassee Police Department.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims of this horrific incident. We are, of course, a member of the law enforcement community. And we are grateful for all of our law enforcement partners who have practiced for days like yesterday, but always prayed that we never had to actually endure it," she said.

"But our law-enforcement members responded swiftly, and lives were saved because of that," Knight added. "So we are grateful for all the partners who participated in ensuring the safety of our community. And we just ask for continuous thoughts and prayers as we all process the events of yesterday."