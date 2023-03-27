Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Florida spring break bar owner dead after alleged domestic battery incident

Tracey Penrod was in a coma for 10 days before she died

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Medical teams warn Florida spring breakers of dangers from fentanyl Video

Medical teams warn Florida spring breakers of dangers from fentanyl

Fox News' Phil Keating reports from south Florida as officials combat overdoses by spring breakers.

The co-owner of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bar has died less than two weeks after she was injured in an apparent domestic incident at her home, according to authorities.

Tracey Penrod, the co-owner of the Elbo Room, was in a coma for 10 days before she died following what police described as a domestic battery incident

"My aunt Tracey Penrod passed away peacefully this morning. Please be respectful of our family during this time as we go through another loss this year," Penrod's relative said in a March 24 Facebook post.

A suspect has not been named in a heavily redacted police report.

HIW AMBUSH KILLING OF FLORIDA MICROSOFT EXECUTIVE TORE HIS FAMILY APART

Florida bar owner Tracey Penrod has died 10 days after a domestic incident at her Fort Lauderdale home.

Florida bar owner Tracey Penrod has died 10 days after a domestic incident at her Fort Lauderdale home. (Facebook/ Tracey Penrod)

Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) Public Information Specialist Casey Leining told Fox News Digital that it "is investigating an incident from March 14th involving a woman who fell at her residence"

FLORIDA TEEN WHO FATALLY STABBED 13-YEAR-OLD CHEERLEADER IS ‘BEYOND SAVING,’ SAY VICTIM'S MOM

"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall is still ongoing," she said.

Friends remembered Tracey Penrod on Facebook as "the best person with the best personality" and "one of the sweetest kindest souls ever."

Friends remembered Tracey Penrod on Facebook as "the best person with the best personality" and "one of the sweetest kindest souls ever." (Facebook/ Tracey Penrod)

In a 911 call obtained by Fox News Digital, a panicked male voice can be heard telling an operator that Penrod fell over a banister onto concrete.

FLORIDA SHERIFF LOOKING FOR ‘SPRING BREAK SQAUTTER’ AFTER CAUGHT ON HOME SURVEILLANCE SHOWING ‘SHINY REAR END’

"She was climbing over the banister. I don't know! She fell onto the concrete," the caller says. The caller repeats over and over that he needs an ambulance before the call drops.

General view of the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

General view of the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The indecent is being investigated as domestic battery, the outlet reported.

Friends remembered Penrod on Facebook as "the best person with the best personality" and "one of the sweetest kindest souls ever."

Tracey Penrod was co-owner of the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tracey Penrod was co-owner of the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Google Maps)

Penrod's 24-year-old son died last August, according to The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than five months ago, Penrod commented on a photo of herself on Facebook, writing, "Life has gotten very stressed since this pic."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.