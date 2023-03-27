Florida spring break bar owner dead after alleged domestic battery incident

The co-owner of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bar has died less than two weeks after she was injured in an apparent domestic incident at her home, according to authorities.

Tracey Penrod, the co-owner of the Elbo Room, was in a coma for 10 days before she died following what police described as a domestic battery incident.

"My aunt Tracey Penrod passed away peacefully this morning. Please be respectful of our family during this time as we go through another loss this year," Penrod's relative said in a March 24 Facebook post.

A suspect has not been named in a heavily redacted police report.

HIW AMBUSH KILLING OF FLORIDA MICROSOFT EXECUTIVE TORE HIS FAMILY APART

Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) Public Information Specialist Casey Leining told Fox News Digital that it "is investigating an incident from March 14th involving a woman who fell at her residence"

FLORIDA TEEN WHO FATALLY STABBED 13-YEAR-OLD CHEERLEADER IS ‘BEYOND SAVING,’ SAY VICTIM'S MOM

"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall is still ongoing," she said.

In a 911 call obtained by Fox News Digital, a panicked male voice can be heard telling an operator that Penrod fell over a banister onto concrete.

FLORIDA SHERIFF LOOKING FOR ‘SPRING BREAK SQAUTTER’ AFTER CAUGHT ON HOME SURVEILLANCE SHOWING ‘SHINY REAR END’

"She was climbing over the banister. I don't know! She fell onto the concrete," the caller says. The caller repeats over and over that he needs an ambulance before the call drops.

The indecent is being investigated as domestic battery, the outlet reported.

Friends remembered Penrod on Facebook as "the best person with the best personality" and "one of the sweetest kindest souls ever."

Penrod's 24-year-old son died last August, according to The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than five months ago, Penrod commented on a photo of herself on Facebook, writing, "Life has gotten very stressed since this pic."