Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida sheriff looking for 'spring break squatter' caught on home surveillance showing 'shiny rear end'

Florida police said that they have an issue with 'squatters' trespassing into people's yard before relieving themselves

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Florida woman 'pops a squat,' relieves herself in people's yard Video

Florida woman 'pops a squat,' relieves herself in people's yard

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County, Florida asked for the public's help to identify a woman who trespassed into a person's yard and used the bathroom in their hedges.

A woman is in hot water after she "popped a squat," literally - in a Florida resident's yard.

"We have trespassing. Not traditional trespassing." Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video message. "It involves a lady that's gone into a neighborhood on Lake Winterset. She's gone into the side yard, into the hedge area, and she's popped a squat and showed us her shiny rear end."

"She's gone into the side yard, into the hedge area, and she's popped a squat and showed us her shiny rear end."

— - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
Sheriff Grady Judd said the woman stepped off a boat and "walked onto private property to do her private business."

Sheriff Grady Judd said the woman stepped off a boat and "walked onto private property to do her private business." (Polk County Police Department)

Authorities are now looking for the woman believed to be a spring breaker who trespassed to relieve herself on March 16 at approximately 4 p.m. The woman was spotted on surveillance video walking into the yard, briefly looking around, and quickly finding a hedge before leaving the private property. 

FLORIDA TEEN WHO FATALLY STABBED 13-YEAR-OLD CHEERLEADER IS ‘BEYOND SAVING,’ SAY VICTIM'S MOM

"We can call her the Spring Break Squatter, because last week during spring break. She walked onto private property in a gated community on Lake Winterset, and squatted in the yard," Heartland Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post.

Florida woman caught on camera relieving herself in homeowner's hedges Video

Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Heartland Crime Stopper stressed that "squatters" are an ongoing problem on Lake Winterset in Winter Haven, Florida.

"What if somebody stopped their car or their boat and walked up into your yard and started doing the number one thing or the number two thing in your hedges?" Sheriff Judd asked. 

The Polk County Sheriff's Office asked if anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office asked if anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200. (Polk County Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (863) 298-6200. You can also remain anonymous and also be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Heartland Crime Stoppers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ll put her shiny rear-end in the county jail where it belongs."

— - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

"Look at this video, help us identify this lady. Call Crime Stoppers, you’ll get money, and we’ll put her shiny rear-end in the county jail where it belongs," Sheriff Judd said.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 