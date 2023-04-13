Expand / Collapse search
Published

Florida, Southeast and Gulf Coast will see more heavy rain, potential flash flooding

Record-breaking warm weather is forecast to impact the Northeast and Great Lakes

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Showers and thunderstorms will continue along with heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding along the Gulf Coast, in the Southeast and in Florida on Thursday, as tropical moisture surges towards the coast.  

FORT LAUDERDALE FLOODING FORCES AIRPORT TO CLOSE, LEAVES DRIVERS STRANDED FOR HOURS

The threat of severe storms forecast in the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Florida

The threat of severe storms forecast in the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Florida (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas could receive 2-4 inches of rain on top of saturated ground.  

Rain still forecast through Friday night in and around Florida 

Rain still forecast through Friday night in and around Florida  (Credit: Fox News)

Record-breaking warmth will be the story from the Great Lakes toward the Northeast on Thursday and Friday.  

Potential record high temperatures on Thursday from the Great Lakes to the Northeast

Potential record high temperatures on Thursday from the Great Lakes to the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Snow still expected through Saturday in the Rockies, Northwest

Snow still expected through Saturday in the Rockies, Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

The next big cold front will move into the Northwest and northern Rockies, bringing heavy snow to the mountains and the next round of strong-to-severe weather for the Plains this weekend. 