Florida small plane crash captured on dramatic home security video

A small plane crash in Florida was captured in a dramatic home security video.

Footage taken Sunday near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines showed the Cessna colliding with a tree in a residential neighborhood before locals sprang into action to save the family of four onboard, according to WSVN.

"You could hear decelerating, and it just smacked the tree," Eddie Crispin, a witness, told the station. "Once it smacked the tree, we confirmed that the plane did hit the tree, and it hit the ground. The neighbor from across the street had a fire extinguisher trying to put the fire out.

"My neighbor, where the plane actually crashed, had a water hose and was hosing the plane down. Another guy showed up with the axe; he was actually trying to break the window. It was just pretty much all going on at the exact same time. But we did pull them out one by one," he added.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday that "Preliminary information indicates the airplane was on approach to North Perry Airport, when it crashed for unknown reasons in a neighborhood about 1 mile short of the runway.

The NTSB added that the wreckage of the Cessna T337G "will be recovered today to a secure facility in Jacksonville, Florida for further examination.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Sunday that "Officers are assisting with a small plane crash in the area of SW 14 Street & SW 68 Blvd."

"One pilot and three passengers are all safely out of the plane," it added on X.

The aircraft was traveling from Turks and Caicos at the time of the crash, NBC 6 reported.