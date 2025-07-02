Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New Jersey

Small plane goes down at New Jersey airport in 'mass casualty' emergency

Multiple agencies responding to the incident at Crosskeys Airport in Monroe Township

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small airplane crashed Wednesday in New Jersey, officials said. 

The Gloucester County Emergency Management said multiple agencies were assisting with the "mass casualty incident" near Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township. 

SMALL PLANE CRASHES WHILE LANDING AT MARYLAND AIRPORT; FAA INVESTIGATING

Plane crash in New Jersey

A plane crashed near a New Jersey airport on Wednesday.  (WTXF)

The airport serves mostly private passenger planes. Fox News Digital has reached out to the agency. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Details about how many people were aboard the aircraft were not immediately available. Gloucester County OEM was asking people to avoid the area.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.