Small plane goes down at New Jersey airport in 'mass casualty' emergency

A small airplane crashed Wednesday in New Jersey, officials said.

The Gloucester County Emergency Management said multiple agencies were assisting with the "mass casualty incident" near Cross Keys Airport in Monroe Township.

The airport serves mostly private passenger planes. Fox News Digital has reached out to the agency.

Details about how many people were aboard the aircraft were not immediately available. Gloucester County OEM was asking people to avoid the area.