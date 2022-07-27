Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Florida radio personality’s children were in the apartment when she was found ‘unresponsive’: report

The woman's mother alleged that her daughter had a violent history with the children's father

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The children of a slain Florida radio personality were reportedly at the residence when her unresponsive body was found by her mother, according to an arrest warrant. 

Tasheka Young, a former broadcaster for Jacksonville’s Power 106.1 Tru Hip Hop station, was killed at the Mission Pointe apartments in Jacksonville on Saturday. 

Tasheka Young, left, and Bursey Armstrong

Tasheka Young, left, and Bursey Armstrong (Facebook; JSO)

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WTLV, Young’s mother, Olivia Young, found her "unresponsive" and bloody while her two children — ages 1 and 3 — were at the residence in the 12400 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Young told police she speaks to her daughter daily and became concerned when she didn’t hear from her. According to the arrest warrant, Young alleged that her daughter had a violent relationship with the children’s father, who had recently held a gun to her head.

On Sunday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Bursey Armstrong and charged him with second-degree murder.

Armstrong remains in custody at the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office and is not eligible for bond. His next court date is set for Aug. 16.

