Florida police say semi-truck packed with drugs was brought in from California every week

Florida authorities said shootings and other violent crime were linked to a drug ring that stretched all the way to California

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Florida investigation into shootings and violent crimes in St. Petersburg was related to a drug ring stretching across the country, beginning in California.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway said one to two trucks carrying marijuana and other drugs were being driven from the San Francisco area to Hillsborough County at least once a week since January, Fox Tampa reported.

The shipments would be picked up and delivered throughout the Tampa Bay area and Central Florida, he said.

12,000 FENTANYL PILLS FOUND PACKAGES IN CANDY AT LAX TSA CHECKPOINT

Authorities in Florida seized weapons, cash and drugs during a bust targeting a drug ring that allegedly brought in the illegal goods from California. 

Authorities in Florida seized weapons, cash and drugs during a bust targeting a drug ring that allegedly brought in the illegal goods from California.  (St. Petersburg Police Department)

In January, authorities began looking at shootings and other violent crimes within the city, Holloway said. Investigators realized the crimes were linked to drug sales. 

"After we saw that, we reached out to other agencies in our area," Holloway said. 

The department partnered with states and federal authorities, including the FBI.

In total, 130 subpoenas and 130 arrest warrants were issued. Authorities also seized 1,800 pounds of marijuana, 15 guns, $360,000 in cash and multiple types of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin laced with fentanyl and crack cocaine, authorities said. 

St, Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway talks to the media Tuesday about a drug bust related to violent and shootings in the city. 

St, Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway talks to the media Tuesday about a drug bust related to violent and shootings in the city.  (Fox Tampa)

"Someone who thinks they are going to replace this group, well think again," the police chief said. "This is the message we want to send out to the Bay Area, we will not tolerate this."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.