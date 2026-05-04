Video shows teens carving up golf course greens in reckless stunt, police say

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Florida detectives are pursuing a group of teenagers whose late-night joyride across a local golf course left the pristine landscape scarred by deep tire tracks and thousands of dollars in property damage.

It happened around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Weston Hills Golf Course, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

Deputies responding to reports of suspicious activity arrived to find evidence of significant damage to the course’s greens. A witness at the scene told deputies that several juveniles had been riding motorized bikes and a golf cart across the course.

The scale of the disruption was captured in a video shared by local authorities, which allegedly shows the teenagers weaving through the landscape with a disregard for the property that officials say will cost thousands to repair.

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According to the witness, the teens were seen accelerating and then stopping abruptly, skidding across the greens and leaving visible marks.

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At least four teens are seen riding the motorized bikes across the course, while several others are seen driving a golf cart directly on the greens, an area strictly off-limits due to the risk of damage.

Authorities said the behavior caused approximately $3,000 in damage, based on an initial assessment by golf course staff.

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The Weston Hills Golf Course, a well-known facility in the area, features two 18-hole championship courses and covers over 300 acres of land.

The sheriff’s department has classified the incident as criminal mischief and is working to identify those involved.

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Officials have not released descriptions of the juveniles but say the video evidence may help generate leads.

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Anyone with information about the identities of the juveniles is urged to contact BSO Weston District Detective Maria Ropain at 954-626-4005. Tips can also be submitted through the SaferWatch app.

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Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), visit browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.