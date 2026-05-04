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Police and Law Enforcement

Video shows teens carving up golf course greens in reckless stunt, police say

Broward Sheriff's Office is working to identify the juveniles seen in video weaving across the 300-acre facility

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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SEE IT: Cops hunt teens caught tearing up golf course greens in wild ride Video

SEE IT: Cops hunt teens caught tearing up golf course greens in wild ride

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of juveniles responsible for thousands of dollars in damages at a Weston, Fla. golf course. (Credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

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Florida detectives are pursuing a group of teenagers whose late-night joyride across a local golf course left the pristine landscape scarred by deep tire tracks and thousands of dollars in property damage.

It happened around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Weston Hills Golf Course, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

Deputies responding to reports of suspicious activity arrived to find evidence of significant damage to the course’s greens. A witness at the scene told deputies that several juveniles had been riding motorized bikes and a golf cart across the course.

The scale of the disruption was captured in a video shared by local authorities, which allegedly shows the teenagers weaving through the landscape with a disregard for the property that officials say will cost thousands to repair.

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Teens riding on motorized bikes through a golf course in Florida.

Video taken by the witness shows several juveniles on the golf course engaging in criminal mischief, police said. At least four teens are seen riding motorized bikes along the golf course, while several others are inside a golf cart driving on the green. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

According to the witness, the teens were seen accelerating and then stopping abruptly, skidding across the greens and leaving visible marks.

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At least four teens are seen riding the motorized bikes across the course, while several others are seen driving a golf cart directly on the greens, an area strictly off-limits due to the risk of damage.

Authorities said the behavior caused approximately $3,000 in damage, based on an initial assessment by golf course staff.

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The Weston Hills Golf Course, a well-known facility in the area, features two 18-hole championship courses and covers over 300 acres of land.

Teens on golf course on motorized vehicles.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of juveniles responsible for thousands of dollars in damages at a Weston golf course. (Broward Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s department has classified the incident as criminal mischief and is working to identify those involved.

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Officials have not released descriptions of the juveniles but say the video evidence may help generate leads.

Group of teens on Florida golf course.

At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, BSO deputies responded to reports of a group of juveniles riding motorized bikes and a golf cart at the Weston Hills Golf Course located at 2600 Country Club Way. On scene, deputies met with a witness who told police that the teens were seen stopping abruptly and skidding across the greens. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

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Anyone with information about the identities of the juveniles is urged to contact BSO Weston District Detective Maria Ropain at 954-626-4005. Tips can also be submitted through the SaferWatch app.

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Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), visit browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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