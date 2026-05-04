Ohio daycare worker convicted of horrific physical abuse of toddlers sentenced to years in prison

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An Ohio daycare worker accused of terrorizing toddlers in her care — including repeatedly binding a 2-year-old with tape and leaving the child face down under a blanket — has been sentenced to years behind bars.

Katelyn Ann Strohacker, an employee at Over the Rainbow Children’s Center in Licking County, was convicted on 31 counts, including kidnapping and child endangerment, after entering a no-contest plea. She was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

The case began in August 2025 when a concerned parent raised alarms about the treatment of a toddler.

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According to court documents, Strohacker used painter’s tape to bind the child and admitted to carrying out the abuse on multiple occasions. In one incident, the child was left restrained until a coworker intervened.

Investigators later reviewed surveillance footage and found the abuse was not isolated. Authorities say video showed Strohacker repeatedly abusing at least eight children over several weeks, including pushing, kicking and yanking toddlers.

In one incident, prosecutors say she purposely shut a child’s finger in a cabinet door.

"The defendant frequently shoved or yanked [the child], including one incident on July 11, 2025, where the defendant purposely shut the victim's finger in a cabinet door," as noted in court documents.

Officials say the impact on the children was severe. Several victims suffered night terrors, separation anxiety and behavioral issues.

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Investigators noted Strohacker had worked at the daycare for more than three years and had received "all necessary training and continuing education."

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, emotional parents spoke out about the lasting trauma.

One mother said she hopes Strohacker is "never allowed to be alone with children ever again," according to WSYX.

"May God have mercy on your soul, but I can't — because we pray he doesn't," the mother said.

Another parent described the toll on her young daughter.

"For our daughter, she’s been trapped in a cycle of sleep aggression and night terrors at two years old," the parent said.

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Strohacker, who was facing a possible 87 to 92.5 years behind bars, remained largely silent in court, responding only to the judge’s questions, according to KENS5.

Her attorney delivered a brief apology to the victims’ families on her behalf.

The Licking County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.