Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida pickup truck crashes into shopping center, one dead

The driver of the truck is deceased after a Ford F-150 barreled through a Florida business

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Man spotted darting across Arizona’s Interstate 10, narrowly misses trucks Video

Man spotted darting across Arizona’s Interstate 10, narrowly misses trucks

A man in Arizona was reportedly uninjured after running across six lanes of a busy interstate and barely avoiding two semi trucks. Credit: Arizona Trucking Association

One man is dead and two are injured after a Ford F-150 barreled into a local Florida business leaving a gaping hole. 

At approximately 6:09 a.m., the Lakeland Police Department said that a silver F-150 truck was traveling north on South Florida Avenue approaching the intersection of Belmar Street. According to a witness, the Ford truck began to illegally pass another vehicle, entering the solid yellow, no passing lane, at a "high rate of speed," police shared in a press release

Traffic in both directions of the road between Patterson Street and Belmar Street were closed while investigators processed the scene that involved a pickup truck running into the side of the Waller Centre

Traffic in both directions of the road between Patterson Street and Belmar Street were closed while investigators processed the scene that involved a pickup truck running into the side of the Waller Centre (Fox 13)

"According to a witness, the Ford truck began to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, entering the center lane against the solid yellow, no-passing lane," said Robin Tillett, spokeswoman for the Lakeland Police Department, in a release. "At some point, the truck collided with the police SUV and then also with the Mitsubishi."

"According to a witness, the Ford truck began to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, entering the center lane against the solid yellow, no-passing lane," said Robin Tillett, spokeswoman for the Lakeland Police Department, in a release. "At some point, the truck collided with the police SUV and then also with the Mitsubishi." (Fox 13)

FLORIDA MAN SEEN ON VIDEO 'PEEKING INTO' WOMAN'S WINDOW, FLEEING INTO SWAMP, POLICE SAY

The Ford F-150 collided with a Lakeland Police SUV and a Mitsubishi SUV. Following the deadly collision, the truck continued at a high speed before eventually colliding with the wall of the Waller Construction and Design Center-landing halfway through the business' wall. 

The driver of the F-150, Troy Davison, 52 of Boca Raton, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, Troy Davison, 52 of Boca Raton, was declared dead at the scene. (Fox 13)

Lakeland Police, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived and found the driver of the F-150, 52-year-old Troy Davison, was declared dead by medical personnel. Lakeland Officer Andrea Smith, the driver of the police SUV, and 59-year-old Lebrun Washington, the driver of the Mitsubishi, were immediately transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY BEAT ROOMMATE'S RACCOON WITH HAMMER, THREATENED TO KILL NEIGHBOR WITH SEWING NEEDLE

Since the dramatic crash, officials towed the pickup truck from the scene. The roadway was shut down for approximately five hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. Police did not share if the deceased driver was under the influence from a substance

The roadway was shut down for approximately five hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation.

The roadway was shut down for approximately five hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. (Fox 13)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As this is an open investigation, police are asking if anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Officer Camilo Almeida at Camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 