Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida park reports birth of ultra-rare white leucistic alligator

19.2-inch newborn female is among only 7 of her kind known to exist

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An extremely rare white leucistic alligator has been born at a Florida reptile park.

The 19.2-inch female slithered out of its shell and into the history books as one of only seven known leucistic alligators, Gatorland Orlando said Thursday. Three of the seven are at the park, officials there said.

"This is beyond rare. It is absolutely extraordinary," Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland, said in a statement.

52 COLD-STUNNED SEA TURTLES FLOWN TO FLORIDA FROM NEW ENGLAND FOR REHABILITATION

The park is asking for the public's help in naming the alligator, which is descended from a nest of leucistic alligators discovered in the swamps of Louisiana in 1987. The blue-eyed newborn is the first solid white alligator ever recorded to have descended from those original alligators, McHugh said.

White-skinned, leucistic alligator

A white-skinned, leucistic alligator is photographed. (Ken Guzzetti/Gatorland via AP)

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator. They differ from albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment, according to Gatorland.

Park visitors will be able to see the leucistic alligator and her normal-colored brother early next year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For now, however, we continue to keep them safe where we can closely monitor their health and growth," McHugh said.