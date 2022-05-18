Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Florida parents allegedly attempted to light baby on fire at New York truck stop, sheriff says

The parents are accused of causing multiple fires inside of a Love's Travel Plaza and allegedly attempted to light their 1-year-old child on fire

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two parents in New York have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attempting to light their 1-year-old child on fire at a truck stop on May 3.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of several fires inside a Love's Travel Plaza in Tyre, New York, and took Jamie L. Avery, Jr., 28, and Lisbeth Collado, 25, into custody after they allegedly caused the fires and attempted to "light a one-year-old child on fire," according to authorities. The parents are from West Palm Beach, Florida.

The sheriff's office also said that a 4-year-old was found in the cab of a tractor-trailer in the parking lot and had apparent head injuries.

It's believed that the two are in a domestic relationship and are parents to both of the children, according to the sheriff's office.

MINNESOTA KAYAKERS FIND HUMAN SKULL NEARLY 8,000 YEARS OLD IN RIVER

Mugshot of Jamie L. Avery (left), Jr., 28, and Lisbeth Collado (right), 25.

Mugshot of Jamie L. Avery (left), Jr., 28, and Lisbeth Collado (right), 25. (Seneca County Sheriff’s Office )

Avery, Jr. and Collado were indicted by a grand jury and charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, first-degree attempted assault, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. They were arraigned at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and are expected to appear in court on July 27.

Jamie L. Avery Jr., 28

Jamie L. Avery Jr., 28 (Seneca County Sheriff’s Office )

Both of the children were taken to a local hospital, where the 4-year-old child was later to be airlifted to a different hospital. The children have been released from their respective hospitals and are expected to make a full recovery.

The children are in a "safe location," according to the sheriff's office and protection orders were issued on their behalf.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lisbeth Collado, 25

Lisbeth Collado, 25 (Seneca County Sheriff’s Office )

According to the sheriff's office, the incident is still under investigation.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.