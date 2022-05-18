Minnesota kayakers find human skull nearly 8,000 years old in river

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota authorities say that kayakers stumbled upon a nearly 8,000 years old human skull in a river.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that two kayakers made the bone-chilling discovery in September 2021, according to FOX 9. It was determined by both the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the FBI's forensic anthropologist that the bone belonged to a young adult man, adding that it may have suffered blunt force trauma due to a depressed area on the skull.

Officials used carbon-14 analysis and determined that the man was alive sometime between 5,500-6,000 BCE, nearly 8,000 years ago.

"Carbon-14 from the atmosphere via food is incorporated into bones while the bones are maturing. Through reviewing the Carbon-14, this individual would have had a heavy marine diet or a diet high in maize, pearl millet, or sorghum, which is outside the range of the American diet," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said that it's "incredible" that the determination was made using science and technology.