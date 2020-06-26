Expand / Collapse search
INFECTIOUS DISEASE
Published

Florida officials fighting both coronavirus and West Nile: report

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
Officials in Miami-Dade County said on Thursday that 10 cases of West Nile Virus had been detected — weeks after four cases were reported there.

YEAR'S FIRST WEST NILE-POSITIVE MOSQUITOES FOUND IN CALIFORNIA COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health said on Thursday that 10 residents have contracted the mosquito-borne illness from local transmission, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Officials in Miami-Dade County said Thursday, June 25, 2020, that 10 cases of West Nile Virus had been detected — weeks after four cases were reported there. (iStock)

“DOH-Miami-Dade continues to advise the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection effort,” a statement from the department read.

Two cases were previously reported in May and two additional cases were reported on June 11.

The Florida Department of Health said they will update the public on their website.

