Florida police officer rescues 2 from submerged vehicle, says 'it didn't really matter what it took'

A Florida police officer credited with rescuing two passengers trapped in a submerged vehicle batted away praise for his recent heroics, saying, “When you have the opportunity to do something or save a life, you have to go in and do it.”

Cocoa Police Department Cpl. Kenneth Brackin said he was preparing to shower after returning home from his shift early Wednesday morning when he heard a “loud screeching sound followed by a loud bang.” When he sprinted outside to see what happened, Brackin discovered a car had flipped into a retention pond near his home.

“I could hear somebody banging on the inside of the car while it was underwater,” he said. “I handed the stuff out of my pockets to my fiancé and walked around and jumped in.”

Brackin, after attempting to open several of the car’s doors, eventually was able to free both of the vehicle's occupants, who told FOX35 Orlando the water was about five feet deep and only six inches of breathing room remained inside the vehicle.

“All I could see was just his face, sitting in the top in the air and trying to breathe,” Brackin said.

Neither person in the vehicle sustained serious injuries, according to police, who hailed Brackin for his “quick response.”

A man who identified himself as the father of one of the passengers also told FOX35 Orlando that if Brackin didn’t act as he did, “we would be making funeral arrangements right now.”

“I want to shake the man’s hand. I’m proud of him,” he added. “We need more officers like him.”

Following the incident, Brackin said, “it didn’t really matter what it took – I was going to get in there and do something."

He added: “When you have the opportunity to do something or save a life, you have to go in and do it.”