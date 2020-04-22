Expand / Collapse search
Florida nurse pays tribute to coronavirus victim, a fellow veteran, in touching photo

Greg Norman
America Together: Uplifting images of Americans pulling together during coronavirus pandemicVideo

Every day and in every community, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best in Americans. Take a look at some inspiring images of Americans pulling together in a time of crisis.

A Florida hospital has released a touching photo of a nurse saluting a fellow veteran who died from the coronavirus.

Marc Kagan, a retired U.S. Air Force flight nurse, now monitors personnel going in and out of the COVID-19 unit at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.

"My heart was broken and saddened when a veteran lost his life to this deadly virus," Kagan said in a Facebook post published by the hospital.

Marc Kagan, an Air Force veteran and nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., salutes a veteran who died from the coronavirus.

Marc Kagan, an Air Force veteran and nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., salutes a veteran who died from the coronavirus. (Manatee Memorial Hospital)

"He didn’t get the military send-off with a flag over his brave body,” Kagan added. “It was with my duty and honor to salute this brave American.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs says 5,534 coronavirus patients have received treatment at its facilities, while 339 veterans have died, WTVT reports.