Texas
Published

Florida migrant worker bus, tanker truck collide, killing 1, injuring 10 others

The bus was carrying 38 migrants to work in strawberry fields, Florida authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
One person died Monday and 10 others were injured when a semi-tanker truck and a bus carrying migrants to work collided with each other in Florida

A migrant labor bus carrying 38 people to strawberry fields in Plant City crossed a center line and collided head-on with a tanker truck hauling 8,400 pounds of fuel on U.S. Router 98 around 6 a.m., Polk County authorities said.

MEXICO MEDICAL TOURISM BOOMS AS AMERICANS RISK LIVES FOR SURGERIES

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a crash between a semi-tanker truck and a migrant labor bus in Florida.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a crash between a semi-tanker truck and a migrant labor bus in Florida. (WVTV)

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said one person on the bus died. Ten others, including the driver, were injured and taken to various hospitals. 

Judd said he did not know the conditions of the patients. 

"All crashes are gut-wrenching, but when you see it is a group of folks who are on their way to do hard work that most of society won’t do so that we have the ability to have fresh fruit, and for reasons unknown at this point in the investigation, the driver careens over the center line, head-on into another vehicle. It’s very sad," Judd told reporters.

He said most of the survivors should be able to resume normal activity. Authorities will notify their loved ones in their home countries so they may receive services from there as well as in Florida. 

A semi-tanker truck and a migrant worker bus with 38 people on board collided on Monday morning.

A semi-tanker truck and a migrant worker bus with 38 people on board collided on Monday morning. (WTVT)

The road was closed for several hours but reopened around 2:30 p.m., Fox Tampa reported. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.