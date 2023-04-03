Florida migrant worker bus, tanker truck collide, killing 1, injuring 10 others

One person died Monday and 10 others were injured when a semi-tanker truck and a bus carrying migrants to work collided with each other in Florida.

A migrant labor bus carrying 38 people to strawberry fields in Plant City crossed a center line and collided head-on with a tanker truck hauling 8,400 pounds of fuel on U.S. Router 98 around 6 a.m., Polk County authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said one person on the bus died. Ten others, including the driver, were injured and taken to various hospitals.

Judd said he did not know the conditions of the patients.

"All crashes are gut-wrenching, but when you see it is a group of folks who are on their way to do hard work that most of society won’t do so that we have the ability to have fresh fruit, and for reasons unknown at this point in the investigation, the driver careens over the center line, head-on into another vehicle. It’s very sad," Judd told reporters.

He said most of the survivors should be able to resume normal activity. Authorities will notify their loved ones in their home countries so they may receive services from there as well as in Florida.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened around 2:30 p.m., Fox Tampa reported.