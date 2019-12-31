Florida man’s hand blown off after firework lit inside truck, deputies say

A Florida man’s hand was blown off early Saturday by a rocket-propelled aerial cluster burst firework that exploded inside the Dodge pickup he was riding in, county authorities say.

Volusia County deputies responded to calls from the 2000 block of Newmark Drive in Deltona around 1:20 a.m. Saturday regarding a loud explosion heard in the area, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

One caller reported hearing an explosion from a vehicle in the road and someone yelling about needing a tourniquet. Another caller told dispatchers that the fireworke had gone off in someone’s hand, according to investigators.

The deputies found a blue Dodge pickup parked on the side of the road and the victim – identified as 27-year-old Corey Waugh – lying on the ground with his left hand severed and bleeding profusely.

The driver, 27-year-old Kyle Lafleur, was disoriented and told deputies he could not hear out of his left ear, according to a police report. He told them he remembered lighting a cigarette before hearing a loud explosion, the report said.

The deputies found a rocket-propelled firework inside the pickup. Investigators say the explosion had shattered the front windshield, the rear glass and side windows of the truck. There was also blood all over the vehicle’s interior.

“The fusing system on the starburst projectile is a no-delay fuse system, which caused the projectile to explode immediately in the victim’s hand once introduced to the flame of the lighter, causing significant injury to the victim’s left hand,” deputies wrote in their report.

Police do not suspect any foul play or anything criminal in nature. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Waugh’s father for his son’s rehabilitation. His family says he is still recovering.