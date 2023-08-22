Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida man swipes nearly $11k worth of meats and ingredients from Tampa restaurant: Police

The male suspect was seen breaking into the Florida restaurant with a large pair of pliers

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
The Tampa Police Department say that the suspect broke into Bayshore Mediterranean Grill and stole approximately $10,885 worth of meats and cooking ingredients. (Tampa Police Department)

A Florida man was caught on camera ransacking a local restaurant's storage area and stealing approximately $11,000 worth of meat and ingredients. Police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspect.

The Tampa Police Department confirmed that on Thursday, August 17, at 11:26 p.m., a male suspect was seen behind Bayshore Mediterranean Grill breaking into the popular local restaurant.

Male suspect

A close up of the suspect who allegedly stole approximately $11,000 worth of meats and ingredients from Bayshore Mediterranean Grill in Tampa, Florida (Tampa Police Department)

Surveillance video released by police show the male suspect using a large pair of pliers to pry the storage door open and gain access into the restaurant.

Police said that he stole $10,885 worth of meats and cooking ingredients.

Video footage shows him finding a black trash bag and piling the stolen goods inside.

Male suspect breaking in

The suspect used a giant pair of pliers to pry open the locked storage facility where the local restaurant kept meat and other ingredients. (Tampa Police Department)

Police say they need help with the investigation. They are asking the community to watch surveillance footage to help them identify the suspect.

Detectives say they have been gathering evidence and developing leads in this case.

Male suspect

The male suspect was seen piling in stolen meat and ingredients into a black trash bag on Thursday, August 17. (Tampa Police Department)

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect involved in the burglary is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via Tip411.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.