Florida man strips naked, bites off chunk of another man's arm

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after stripping down, biting a chunk of flesh from another man's arm and resisting repeated attempts by police to subdue him with a stun gun.

Charles Baker, 26, went to his girlfriend's home to visit his children Wednesday night while under the influence of an unknown substance, WFTS-TV reported. When Baker arrived, he barged in and began yelling, taking off his clothes and throwing furniture.

Jeffrey Blake, who lives in the home, attempted to restrain Baker, but Baker fought back by biting a chunk of flesh from Blake's arm.

Blake managed to restrain Baker until two police officers arrived on the scene, though Baker refused to respond to the officers' orders.

One deputy deployed his electronic control device after giving a verbal warning.

But Baker resisted the shock, prompting the deputies to use the device three more times before several other officers arrived on the scene and were able to subdue and handcuff him.

Baker was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton for evaluation before being transported to the jail.

It was not immediately clear what substance Baker had ingested, but Florida has played host to a recent spate of bizarre behavior by people under the influence of synthetic drugs marketed as "bath salts."