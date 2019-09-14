Florida man says he smashed car windows because ‘Trump owes me 1 trillion dollars’

A homeless Florida went on a vandalism spree smashing the windows of at least 20 cars parked at a hotel in Fort Walton Beach, claiming President Trump owes him money.

Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin James Wilson, 30, on Monday after allegedly using rocks and a belt buckle to smash windows and beat cars parked at a Holiday Inn Resort. He caused at least $30,000 in damage.

“Responding deputies found Wilson in front of the business, passed out on a bench,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

When questioned by authorities, Wilson admitted to breaking the windows, saying: “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia.”

Wilson faces 14 counts of felony criminal mischief and 6 counts misdemeanor criminal mischief.