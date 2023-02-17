Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man sentenced in New Mexico pile-up that killed 4

FL man to serve 5 years and 10 months in jail for 2019 crash

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man who New Mexico authorities say drove recklessly before causing a pile-up that killed four people has been sentenced.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico announced Thursday that 50-year-old Alexis Riego, of Merritt Island, Florida, received a sentence of five years and 10 months for the 2019 crash.

He will then serve three years of supervised release.

FLORIDA MAN SEEN ON VIDEO 'PEEKING INTO' WOMAN'S WINDOW, FLEEING INTO SWAMP, POLICE SAY

A Florida man has been sentenced in a New Mexico pile-up that killed four people in 2019. The man will spend five years and 10 months in prison.

A Florida man has been sentenced in a New Mexico pile-up that killed four people in 2019. The man will spend five years and 10 months in prison. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A federal jury convicted him in September of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Riego was driving a commercial vehicle on Sept. 7, 2019 when he crashed into a line of cars in a construction zone on Interstate 40 near the Laguna Pueblo, according to court documents. The crash caused a six-car pile-up. Besides the four fatalities, two others were injured.

Prosecutors say Riego was speeding and using his cellphone. They say Riego was video chatting at the time.