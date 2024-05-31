Florida man indicted in 15-year-old cold case murder of uncle after investigators match DNA from fork

A Florida man was indicted in New York in the 15-year-old cold case murder of his uncle after investigators matched the DNA on a plastic fork he threw away at the crime scene, the Queens District Attorney's Office said.

Anthony Scalici, 41, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday and arraigned on a second-degree murder charge, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a release.

In 2009, Scalici’s uncle, Rosario Prestigiacomo, 64, was found stabbed to death in his Queens home and the case remained unsolved until February, when his DNA was matched to the utensil in Florida with the help of public genealogy databases.

Prestigiacomo had been stabbed 16 times and was beaten with a shovel before he died, the DA’s office said, according to the New York Times.

Katz said in the release that it’s the first time a homicide suspect was identified and arrested in New York City with the help of public geneology databases.

"I formed a Cold Case Unit to bring closure to grieving families and seek justice on behalf of victims," Katz said in a statement. "This case is an example of the perseverance and determination of the investigators on this, and every cold case, and highlights the successful partnership formed between my office and the NYPD Cold Case Squad. Defendants should not be able to evade justice no matter how much time has passed."

Scalici pleaded not guilty this week, his lawyer said, according to the Times.

He is expected back in court on July 8.