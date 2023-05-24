Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man who had AK-47 in car was headed to CIA before he was arrested

FL man charged with felony for possessing a firearm at a school

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car was arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters, police said Wednesday.

Fairfax County Police said the man was charged with possessing a firearm at a school, a felony, after his arrest on Tuesday.

Police say officers were called to Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean, which is less than a mile from CIA headquarters, where they took the man into custody.

FLORIDA EX-TEACHER ARRESTED AGAIN FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL RELATIONS WITH STUDENT

Fox graphic

A Florida man who had an AK-47 in his car was headed to CIA headquarters before he was arrested Tuesday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the preschool, the man asked to use the bathroom around 11 a.m. Tuesday but was denied access to the building.

The man was unarmed when police responded, but officers searched his vehicle and found the AK-47 as well as a handgun and extensive ammunition, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday at Fairfax County General District Court and is being held pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for July. Online court records do not list an attorney.