Florida man buys 100 generators to send to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

As the devastation in the Bahamas has become apparent in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, many are stepping up to help out in any way they can.

On Wednesday, a man in Florida captured the moment a good Samaritan purchased thousands of dollars worth of generators, around $450 apiece, and food to send to the Bahamas.

The death toll for Hurricane Dorian in the archipelago rose from seven to 20, Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands said Wednesday, and more deaths were expected as the storm clears and continues its way to the Carolinas.

In a post on Facebook, Alex Sprague of Jacksonville said he was at a Costco getting a generator for himself when he noticed the man purchasing more than 100 generators valued at $450 each.

"All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!" Sprague wrote.

Sprague went on to say that the man also purchased food to be sent along to the Bahamas.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 33,000 shares and 3,400 comments.

"God Bless this man and prayers for all in the islands," one person wrote.

The good Samaritan, who wishes to remain anonymous, told CNN he was sending the supplies over by boat to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

"It's important that we help each other out. It's better than just sitting there," he said. "You see a need and you fill it."

The Bahamian government has sent hundreds of police officers and marines into the stricken islands, along with doctors, nurses and other health care workers, in an effort to reach drenched and stunned victims and take the full measure of the disaster.

