Hurricane Dorian death toll rises to 20 in Bahamas as US monitors storm's path

The Bahamas health minister said Wednesday that the death toll for Hurricane Dorian has risen from seven to 20 and more deaths are expected as the storm clears the island archipelago and threatens to make landfall in the U.S. later this week.

The Category 5 hurricane slammed the Bahamas this past Sunday where it lingered for nearly two days leaving wreckage and disaster in its wake.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Dorian, which has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, has been making its way towards the U.S. traveling close to the east coast of Florida, and is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas on Wednesday night or Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.