Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man accused of manslaughter ditches trial during lunch break, US Marshals make arrest: police

Florida police said that three people died as a result of the alleged DUI manslaughter

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida dentist arrested after allegedly beating doctor with club at golf course Video

Florida dentist arrested after allegedly beating doctor with club at golf course

Dentist Eddie Orobitg is accused of bludgeoning Dr. Joseph Sivak at the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lake County after a fight erupted over proper etiquette.

A Florida man is in custody after he allegedly ditched trial for his manslaughter charge in March during a lunch break.

Zachery Waldo is on trial for three counts of DUI manslaughter in relation to an incident where his pickup truck hit another car in Leesburg, Florida, on Christmas Eve in 2019. 

Christopher Smith, as well as his wife, Jessica Smith, and their 13-year-old daughter died in the crash, according to FOX 35.

Waldo and another passenger in the car were taken to a local hospital for injuries suffered from the crash.

During a March trial, police said that Waldo left for lunch and didn't come back, according to ClickOrlando.

FLORIDA LEGISLATURE PASSES 'TYRE SAMPSON ACT' AFTER TEEN'S AMUSEMENT PARK DEATH, INCREASING SAFETY REGULATIONS

Zachery Waldo

Zachery Waldo is on trial for three counts of DUI manslaughter in relation to an incident where his pickup truck hit another car in Leesburg, Florida, on Christmas Eve in 2019. Christopher Smith, as well as his wife, Jessica Smith, and their 13-year-old daughter died in the crash, according to FOX 35. (Leesburg Police)

The Leesburg Police said in a tweet that Waldo was arrested Wednesday morning.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING GIRLFRIEND, HER 3 CHILDREN, KILLED BY OFFICERS DURING MOTEL STANDOFF

Despite Waldo's absence, the trial continued and he was found guilty on all counts on March 15, court records indicate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A sentencing date for Waldo was deferred, the records show.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.