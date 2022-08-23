Florida mail carrier, 61, mauled to death by pack of dogs after truck breaks down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida mail carrier who was hospitalized in critical condition after being mauled by a pack of dogs has died from her injuries.

Pamela Jane Rock, 61, who was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, was attacked by five dogs after her truck broke down on a North Florida road on Sunday afternoon.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post. They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby home.

A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her. Several neighbors tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said.

Deputies attempted to perform first aid on the mail carrier who was severely bleeding before she was transported to a trauma center in Gainesville. She later died as a result of her injuries, the postal service said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event," Sheriff H.D. DeLoach said. "It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around."

The Putnam County Animal Control Unit has taken custody of the dogs.

Authorities said that an investigation into the attack is ongoing and the owners of the dogs have been cooperative thus far.

The Sunday attack came the day after another woman in her sixties was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs in Holmes County, Florida.

The 69-year-old woman was reportedly bitten over 100 times.