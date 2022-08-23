Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida day care owner arrested after ‘sickening’ child abuse: sheriff

Rong Liu arrested after alleged abuse at Children's Land of Imagination Academy in Odessa, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An owner and director of a Florida daycare school was arrested Friday after deputies learned that a child was being abused, authorities said.

Rong Liu, 51, was taken into custody following a two-month investigation during authorities determined Liu was physically abusive with children in her care at Children's Land of Imagination Academy in Odessa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives confirmed that when Liu attempted to put a child down for a nap, she "forcefully pushed and pulled the head and neck of the victim with her hand," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

"She was seen placing both of her legs across the top of the child's body to try and hold him down," the statement said. "The child victim was crying and flailing their legs throughout the incident."

FAIRFAX COUNTY PARENTS DEMAND ‘SIGNIFICANT CHANGES’ TO ENSURE CHILDREN'S SAFETY AFTER COUNSELOR FIRING

Liu was charged with child abuse.

Liu was charged with child abuse. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Parents told FOX13 Tampa that surveillance cameras set up in the school gave them a false sense of security.

"It gave me peace of mind that there were cameras in the rooms, knowing that no one would do anything stupid in front of cameras ... but I was wrong," Kenneth Boggs told the station. 

Another parent told the station that she initially didn’t believe detectives when they told her about the abuse allegations and went directly to the school, which denied the claims and also refused to share any video footage without a court order.

Rong Liu, owner and director of Children's Land of Imagination Academy in Odessa, Florida, was arrested after allegedly abusing at least one child at the school.

Rong Liu, owner and director of Children's Land of Imagination Academy in Odessa, Florida, was arrested after allegedly abusing at least one child at the school. (Google Maps)

Sheriff Chad Chronister said that through the investigation, they learned that Liu "is known to treat her students harshly and roughly." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is sickening to hear that the person responsible for dozens of children at daycare would inflict this type of punishment on the vulnerable persons in her care," Chronister said.

Liu was charged with child abuse.