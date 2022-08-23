Florida day care owner arrested after ‘sickening’ child abuse: sheriff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An owner and director of a Florida daycare school was arrested Friday after deputies learned that a child was being abused, authorities said.

Rong Liu, 51, was taken into custody following a two-month investigation during authorities determined Liu was physically abusive with children in her care at Children's Land of Imagination Academy in Odessa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives confirmed that when Liu attempted to put a child down for a nap, she "forcefully pushed and pulled the head and neck of the victim with her hand," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

"She was seen placing both of her legs across the top of the child's body to try and hold him down," the statement said. "The child victim was crying and flailing their legs throughout the incident."

Parents told FOX13 Tampa that surveillance cameras set up in the school gave them a false sense of security.

"It gave me peace of mind that there were cameras in the rooms, knowing that no one would do anything stupid in front of cameras ... but I was wrong," Kenneth Boggs told the station.

Another parent told the station that she initially didn’t believe detectives when they told her about the abuse allegations and went directly to the school, which denied the claims and also refused to share any video footage without a court order.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said that through the investigation, they learned that Liu "is known to treat her students harshly and roughly."

"It is sickening to hear that the person responsible for dozens of children at daycare would inflict this type of punishment on the vulnerable persons in her care," Chronister said.

Liu was charged with child abuse.