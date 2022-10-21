Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida K-9 takes a bite out of burglary suspect: 'Whoo wee, Toki'

The K-9 bit the burglary suspect and helped Florida police apprehend the man

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A K-9 helped to apprehend a burglary suspect Friday morning in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A Florida police officer reacted triumphantly after a K-9 assisted deputies in apprehending a burglary suspect.

Deputy Brady Bergeron and K-9, Toki, received a call at 4 a.m. on Friday to assist the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety in finding a burglary suspect.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the suspect entered a home around 3 a.m. and fled the scene when confronted by deputies.

  K-9 finds suspect hiding
    Image 1 of 2

    K-9 Toki bit into burglary suspect Jon Winter. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

  Toki
    Image 2 of 2

    Florida's deputies and K-9 Toki apprehended burglary suspect, Jon Winter. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Body camera footage shows Bergeron and Toki tracking down suspect Jon Winter, 47, who was cowering in a storage closet of another home.

Toki led the way and bit Winter's wrists. The K-9 dragged the suspect into the open, allowing officers to take the suspect into custody.

"Whoo wee, Toki!" Bergeron excitedly told the K-9. "Good boy, Toki-man!"

At the scene, Winter was treated for minor dog bite injuries. Winter remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 