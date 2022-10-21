Florida K-9 takes a bite out of burglary suspect: 'Whoo wee, Toki'

A Florida police officer reacted triumphantly after a K-9 assisted deputies in apprehending a burglary suspect.

Deputy Brady Bergeron and K-9, Toki, received a call at 4 a.m. on Friday to assist the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety in finding a burglary suspect.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the suspect entered a home around 3 a.m. and fled the scene when confronted by deputies.

Body camera footage shows Bergeron and Toki tracking down suspect Jon Winter, 47, who was cowering in a storage closet of another home.

Toki led the way and bit Winter's wrists. The K-9 dragged the suspect into the open, allowing officers to take the suspect into custody.

"Whoo wee, Toki!" Bergeron excitedly told the K-9. "Good boy, Toki-man!"

At the scene, Winter was treated for minor dog bite injuries. Winter remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail.